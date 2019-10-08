|
Virginia T. Reynolds
Frederick, MD - Virginia Ida Reynolds (Tate), of Frederick, MD and formerly of York, PA and Hyattsville, MD, passed peacefully into eternity late Friday night, October 4, 2019, in Frederick, MD.
Mrs. Reynolds was born May 4, 1921 to the late Basley Boyd Tate and Virginia Tate (Smith) in High Point, North Carolina. Virginia's family moved to Virginia during the Depression where she later graduated from Rocky Mount High School, Rocky Mount, Va. Not long after that, Virginia was introduced to Charley Reynolds through a friend who arranged a blind date for the two. Charley was already enlisted in the army and in Virginia's eyes he was 'the one' and in the winter of 1941, just weeks after Pearl Harbor, they were married in a small chapel in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The couple moved to Georgia where Charley was stationed and soon they began their family with the birth of their oldest son, Bill. Following the war Charley was discharged from the army and the young family moved to Maryland and settled down to raise a family in Hyattsville, Maryland. They were active in VFW POST 8950 in its early years and in the ministries of Landover Hills Baptist Church. Together they ran COVER FLOORS, a small business in the Washington D.C area.
At retirement Charley and Virginia moved to York, PA where they enjoyed 26 years of morning breakfasts at the Village Green Restaurant. They were active in the ministries of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed their neighbors in Leader Heights. In early 2015 they moved to Tranquillity of Fredericktown, in Frederick, Maryland, in order to be near family.
Virginia is survived by their 5 children, Bill Reynolds, of Bloomfield, NJ, Richard (Linda) Reynolds, of College Park, Md. , Linda Reynolds of Hong Kong, SAR, China, Robert Reynolds (Jackie) of Frederick, Maryland , and Roger (Diane) Reynolds of Barnesville, Ohio as well as 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Charley William Reynolds, and her father, Basley Boyde Tate, her mother, Virginia Tate (Smith) and siblings Charles Tate (Lillian), Homer Tate (Ada), and Alice Ieraidi (Peter).
A funeral service, officiated by Gene Saul, will be held at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation. Inc., located at 849 E Market St, York on Friday, Oct 11, 2019. There will be a time of viewing from 9 to 10 AM followed by a 10 AM service. The funeral service will be followed by interment at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
Flowers are welcome; Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue P.O. Box 1799 Frederick, MD 21702 (Hospiceoffrederick.org).
