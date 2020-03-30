|
Vivian Elaine (Hinkle) Lighty
Palmyra - Vivian Elaine (Hinkle) Lighty, 89, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, while under the compassionate care of Grane Hospice at the Colonial Park Care Center in Harrisburg, PA. She was born to the late Harry W. Hinkle and Velma M. (Fry) Hinkle, in Emigsville, York County, PA.
For over four decades, Vivian was a legal secretary and estates paralegal in York and Hershey, even though she said that "every lawyer I ever met is weird." She was the treasurer of The East Berlin Historical Preservation Society for many years and was an avid gardener and reader of mystery novels.
She is survived by a son, James K. Lighty (Gail) of Lake Meade, PA; daughter Elaine L. Robinson (Carl) of Palmyra; daughter Cynthia M. Lighty, Esquire, and daughter Anita M. Lighty, both of Palmyra; four grandsons, Adam C. Lighty (Kaitlyn) of Camp Hill, PA; Eric L. Lighty (Brittney) of Mechanicsburg, PA; and Brian J. Robinson and Matthew A. Robinson, both of Palmyra. She is also survived by her sister Shirley M. Gross (Carl) of Dover, PA; sister-in-law, Darlene E. (Patterson) Hinkle of Spring Grove, PA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Harry T. Hinkle, her loving husband Charles Burns Lighty and their daughter Cathleen Ann.
She was buried at Red Run Cemetery, East Berlin, York County, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local animal shelter in her memory. Vivian's children wish to thank Colonial Park Care Center and Grane Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of their mother.
