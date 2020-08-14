Vivian HaynesYork - Vivian J. (Whetstine) Haynes passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Manor Care North. Jesus has led her home. She may not be with us anymore but one day we will see her again.Vivian was born in Altoona, PA on October 6, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Whetstine. She graduated from Altoona High School in 1946. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved being with her family.Vivian was the loving wife of the late Arthur L. Haynes who passed away in March 1999. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Pickell of York and Nancy Haynes of Hanover; two granddaughters Lisa Edwards and Catherine Murray and her husband Edward all of York. She has 5 great grandchildren Gretchen Lowery and her husband Christian, Nathan and Grace Murray, Josh Zeltwanger and Katie Leamer. She also has a great great grandchild due in October.The family wishes to thank all the staff of Manor Care North for the wonderful care she received while she was a resident there.Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Internment will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.Memorial Contributions may be made to West Poplar Street Church of God, 919 West Poplar Street York, PA 17404 in memory of Vivian.