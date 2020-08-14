1/1
Vivian Haynes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Haynes

York - Vivian J. (Whetstine) Haynes passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Manor Care North. Jesus has led her home. She may not be with us anymore but one day we will see her again.

Vivian was born in Altoona, PA on October 6, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Whetstine. She graduated from Altoona High School in 1946. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved being with her family.

Vivian was the loving wife of the late Arthur L. Haynes who passed away in March 1999. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Pickell of York and Nancy Haynes of Hanover; two granddaughters Lisa Edwards and Catherine Murray and her husband Edward all of York. She has 5 great grandchildren Gretchen Lowery and her husband Christian, Nathan and Grace Murray, Josh Zeltwanger and Katie Leamer. She also has a great great grandchild due in October.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of Manor Care North for the wonderful care she received while she was a resident there.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Internment will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.

Memorial Contributions may be made to West Poplar Street Church of God, 919 West Poplar Street York, PA 17404 in memory of Vivian.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved