Vivian Taylor

Vivian TaylorYork - Vivian E. Taylor, 78, of York, died on August 22, 2020 at UPMC - Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Thurman E. "Gene" Taylor, Jr. Born in York on October 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Elmus and Romaine (Hartman) Craun.Vivian was a graduate of Dover High School and was a cook for Shurfine in Spry.She is survived by three daughters Colleen Flory of Mt. Wolf, Lisa Taylor of Red Lion, Cynthia Taylor of York; three grandchildren Zane Flory, Derek Einsig, Kristin Einsig, two great grandchildren Kaylee Quigley and McKenna Flory; a sister Kathy Crowell and a brother Wayne Craun, Sr. She was preceded in death by two brothers Jerry and Larry Craun.A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.