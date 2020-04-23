Services
Glenville - Voneita J. (Zeigler) Shearer, age 68, passed away, at home, with her family by her side on April 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of Gene E. Shearer; together they shared over 26 years of marriage.

Voneita was born on her family farm in Sinsheim on August 2, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Earl Miller and Viola (Heiner) Miller.

In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by her children Jody Jimenez and Tyler Shearer; her stepchildren Jamie Shearer and Tammy Swartzbaugh; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, services are being held privately by the family under the direction of beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
