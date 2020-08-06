Wade H. Corley



York - Wade H. Corley, 53, entered into rest on July 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Marian Corley. Wade was born on Novemeber 10, 1966 in Queens, NY, he was the son of Phyllis (Robinson) Raife and the late Frank Bryant.



In addition to his wife, Marian and mom, Phyllis, Wade leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Shem Corley; a brother, Sean Corley; two grandchildren; a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Eugene Middltown. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









