Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Spring Baptist Church
4001 Marietta Ave
Columbia, PA
West Hempfield, PA - Wallace "Wally" Olewiler of West Hempfield, PA died unexpectedly at home, Tuesday June 11th. Graduated from Eastern High School, York County and Mt. Saint Mary's College. He retired from OVR in York where he worked as a counselor. He is survived by his wife, Regina and brother, Keith.

Memorial Service will be held at Silver Spring Baptist Church, 4001 Marietta Ave, Columbia PA 17512, 11 AM, Saturday June 22, 2019 with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Silver Spring Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019
