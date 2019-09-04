|
Walter D. "Dewey" Hyle, III
Stewartstown - On Sunday, September 01, 2019, Walter D. "Dewey" Hyle, III, 74, passed away at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Towson, MD. He was the beloved husband of Christie M. (Pickett) Hyle. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this November. He was the loving father of Dawn Bloss and husband Kelly, Debbie Joines and husband Major and Walter D. Hyle, IV and wife Heather; best friend of his sister, G.G. Hyle; devoted grandfather of 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Grace E. (Guy) and Walter D. Hyle, Jr.
Public viewings will be on Wednesday, September 4, from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 11am at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019