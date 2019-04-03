Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Walter Freeland
Dillsburg - Walter D. Freeland, 82, of Dillsburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Forest Park Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

He was born November 12, 1936, in Newport, PA the son of the late Percy Freeland, Sr. and Alma (Smith) Freeland.

Walter was a chef at many colleges and universities and retired from Messiah College.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Y. (Hughes) Freeland; one son, David D. Freeland and his wife Debbie of PA; two brothers, Fred Freeland of Virginia, George Freeland of Duncannon; two sisters, Catherine Campbell of Marysville, Beatrice Keel of Duncanon.

Walter requested no services to be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Monument Rd., Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or the , 1301 York Rd. #209, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
