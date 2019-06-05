|
|
Walter Lincoln Clifford Bouve
Corpus Christi, TX - Walter Lincoln Clifford Bouve, 98, passed peaceully away on May 4, 2019 at Bay Area Heart Hospital Corpus Christi Texas, where he had lived for the past seven years.Mr. Bouve was born in Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania on January 23, 1921 the son of Walter L. Bouve, Jr. and Elsie Mae Freed Bouve. The eldest of five children, he grew up in Pittsburgh, and graduated from Schenley High School in 1941, after which he joined the US Navy. He served four years during WWll, including signal duty in the invasions of Normandy, and North Africa. While on leave on January 8, 1945, Walter married the love of his life, LaVerne A. Hofmann, who he was married to until her death in 2009. Walter was a graduate of Robert Morris Jr. College, where he received an Accounting degree. He decided to enroll again in college, this time for a career in Education, and earned his Bachelor's, and later Masters degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the football team. He taught History in the West Mifflin School District for ten years, and later became Principal of East Palestine HS in Ohio. In 1969, Walter worked as an evaluator for the State Department of Education, in Harrisburg. He then accepted position as Assistant Principal at Central Dauphin HS, where he was employed until his retirement in 1987. Walter had many hobbies, including writing stories and poetry. He also enjoyed politics, and sports. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and his beloved alma mater's team the Pitt Panthers. Mr. Bouve is survived by his two children, Michelle A. Bouve Oerman and her husband, Roy, of York. Retired Navy Commander Joel L. Bouve and his wife, Tracey of Corpus Christi, TX. Missing him as well are his grandchildren, Anne House, and her husband Bryan, Amy Wintermyer, and her husband, Ryan, John A. Dunlop, and his wife, Jolynn, Frank A. Dunlop, and his wife, Stephanie, all of York. Courtney A. Bouve and Cole A.L.Bouve,ofCorpus Christi,a step grandson, Dustin T. Oerman, and his wife, Michaela, of Providence RI. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alyssa M. Bouve. He leaves 15 great grandchildren to cherish his memory, and 8 great great grandchildren. A celebration of life and blessing of his ashes will be honorably done by Senior Pastor Brian Rice of Living Word Community Church, Red Lion PA. at the church pavilion on Thursday, July 4, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. A lunch will follow. The next day, his ashes will be buried with his wife LaVerne, at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, in Washington Township, near Pittsburgh. He will have a military honor guard at graveside. Contributions can be made to The Pediatric Cancer Awareness Foundation in memory of his granddaughter, Alyssa 15301 East Chesapeake, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019