Walter M. Bachman Jr.
York - Walter M. Bachman Jr., 99, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Loretta M. (Gibble) Bachman with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage on Dec. 31, 2018.
Mr. Bachman was born in Lebanon on December 19, 1919 son of the late Walter M. and Anna G. (Hostetter) Bachman Sr.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during W.W. II. Walter was employed as a sheet metal craftsman for Sanvik (formerly Alto) from which he retired. Walter was a member of First Church of the Brethren, York.
Additional survivors include, six children, Gregory A. Bachman and his wife, Marie of York; Jan E. Bachman and his wife, Cheryl of Michigan; Sharon L. Umbaugh and her husband, Dan of Hanover; Gail E. Rosing of Wisconsin; Neal A. Bachman and his wife, Ivelise of Washington; Wendy Marie Del Medico and her husband, Dave of Texas, 24 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a brother, David J. Bachman of Lebanon.
Walter was preceded in death by two wives, Margaret E. (Kohr) Bachman and Mae B. (Graybill) Bachman; a son, Kevin E. Bachman; one sister; two brothers; two son-in-law's, Larry Taylor and Larry Rosing.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Rd. in York. Officiating will be Pastor Joel Gibbel and Judith Gibble. Final resting place will be in New Fairview Church Cemetery, York.
There are two viewings scheduled, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23rd at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh) and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24th prior to the service at the church.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Rd., York, PA 17402 or to Second Church of the Brethren, 869 E. Princess St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019