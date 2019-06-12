|
Walter Rittenhouse
YORK - Walter B. Rittenhouse, 92, of Windsor Township, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Dorcas M. (Gladfelter) Rittenhouse.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., with a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Freysville Union Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Rittenhouse was born in Red Lion on March 13, 1927, the son of the late William H. and Mamie (Young) Rittenhouse. He retired from American Chain and Cable Company after 46 years of service.
Mr. Rittenhouse was a member of Windsor Fish and Game, Bucktail Rod and Gun, NRA, and Victory Athletic Association. He enjoyed traveling and was able to travel to all 50 states. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He served in the US Army in WWII.
Mr. Rittenhouse leaves a daughter, Phyllis L. Flemmens and her husband Frank of Red Lion, a grandson Bradley Crump and his wife Mollie, a step grandson, David Flemmens; four great grandchildren, Benjamin, William, Rebecca, and Samuel; three step great grandchildren, Cameron, Riley, and Brady; and a sister, Charlotte I. "Hus" Yohe of Red Lion. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Sylvester "Boss", Morris "Snipe", George "Dan", Harold "Jake", and Melvin "Mel", and three sisters, Romaine "Manie" Ness, Margaret "Barney" Kohler, and Virginia "Ginny" Dietz. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019