Walter Talley



York - Walter Talley, 67, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Born on August 10, 1953, in York, he was the son of the late Marie (Brown) and James Talley. Walter was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Jones) Talley.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Eld. Micheal Weaver will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









