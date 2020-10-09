1/1
Walter Talley
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Talley

York - Walter Talley, 67, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Born on August 10, 1953, in York, he was the son of the late Marie (Brown) and James Talley. Walter was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Jones) Talley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Eld. Micheal Weaver will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved