Wanda G. (Schmuck) Geesey
Gettysburg - Wanda G. (Schmuck) Geesey, of Gettysburg, formerly of Red Lion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 5:44 AM at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Lenus L. Geesey who entered into rest on December 6, 2006, to whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
Wanda was born on February 1, 1928, in Lower Chanceford Township, and was the daughter of the late Oram Edward and Lovira (Dellinger) Schmuck. She attended Tyson's one room school house for eight years. She was a graduate of the Red Lion High School, Class of 1945 and then went to the Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, earning her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1949. As an RN, she worked at Perry Point Western Hospital in Maryland, the Bendix Corporation of York and the York Hospital for many years. After moving to Gettysburg in 1964, she worked at the Annie M. Warner Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital for 10 years. She retired from the Gettysburg Lutheran Home in 1990. She was a member of the Adams County Nurse's Association and a 35 year participant of the Harvard Medical School of Nurse's Health Study.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, loved to travel with her late husband, visiting many places, and she was very interested in searching her family Ancestry. She enjoyed knitting, reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. But most of all, she loved spending as much time as possible with her family.
Wanda was the loving mother of four children, Greg L. Geesey of Yorktown, VA, Deb G. Geesey and husband Chirs Bushey of Gettysburg, PA, Scott E. Geesey and his wife Wanda of Hanover, and Pam S. Chubb and husband Don of York. She was a doting grandmother to her six grandchildren, Jason, Jenn, Nick, Ted, Megan, and Erin, and to her six great grandchildren, Ella, Braeden, Sophia, Christian, Kendall and Taylor, and she leaves numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Sheffer and a brother, Edward Schmuck.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, from 1-2 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Wanda will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Stephanie S. Sechrist, interim pastor of Zion United Methodist Church on Felton Road, officiating. Burial will take place at Zion UM Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, PO Box 3995, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019