|
|
Wanda J. (Worthington) Koerner
Thomasville, GA - Wanda J. (Worthington) Koerner, 79, of Thomasville, GA, and formerly of York, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, Mechanicsburg.
Wanda was originally from Georgia, but relocated to Pennsylvania, where she worked and retired from Harley Davidson, York, after 27 years of service. She and her husband traveled by motorcycle all across North America, visiting each of the 49 contiguous states and every Canadian province. In her later years, she became very interested in her family history and genealogy, and she was quite the technology whiz. After retirement, she and Curt moved to West Virginia first, and then to Georgia. Wanda loved the time spent when her children and their families would visit.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Curtis "Curt" L. Koerner; her children, James L. Stafford, Jr. (Jenny) of Panama City, FL, Andra Haverstock (Doug) of Mechanicsburg, Ronald K. Reams of Renton, WA, Carrie Ann Kilby (Troy) of Seven Valleys, and Craig L. Koerner (Terri) of Hanover; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Worthington (Bonnie) of Tallahassee, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William Gettis and Annie Inez (Hicks) Worthington; an infant daughter, Teri Lynn Reams; and three siblings, Peggy Miller, Doyle Worthington and Urban Worthington.
Services will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Wanda's name to her church: Fredonia Baptist Church, 1855 Fredonia Road, Thomasville, GA 31757.
For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019