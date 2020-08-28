1/1
Wanda Lee Demmitt
Wanda Lee Demmitt

Mount Wolf - Wanda Lee Demmitt, 68, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Harrisburg, Pa.

Wanda was born January 20, 1952 in York and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Roach) Demmitt.

Wanda is survived by her sisters, Delores Beshore of Saginaw, Doris Fry of Windsor and Romaine Hauck of York and her brother, Raymond Demmitt of York. She was preceded in death by her sister, Leanna Lepper and her brothers, Roy Demmitt, Thomas Demmitt, Robert Demmitt, William Demmitt and James Demmitt.

Her service and burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Arrangements have been entrusted the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of York.

To share memories of Wanda please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
