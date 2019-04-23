|
Wanda M. Lucabaugh
Mount Wolf - Wanda M. Lucabaugh, age 90, of Mount Wolf, died peacefully at home, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in York on April 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Dewey A. and Consuelo M. (Gemmill) May.
Wanda was a charge nurse for 30 years at Pleasant Acres. She enjoyed reading, and watching TV, especially her favorite show, "Dancing with the Stars". Wanda's main love in life was her family, and she especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by her daughter Susan M. Neiman, and her husband Lonny of Dover, her step-daughter Joann Godfrey, and her husband Skip of Evans, Georgia, her sister Nancy Greenewalt of Spring Grove, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services for Wanda will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in Wanda's memory may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019