Wanda M. Reigh
1924 - 2020
Wanda M. Reigh

York - Wanda Mae Reigh, 96, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Autumn House East. She was the widow of Robert E. Reigh.

Mrs. Reigh was born on March 9, 1924 in Juniata, Blair County, the daughter of the late John M. and Mary Edith Roland McCartney.

She was a 1942 graduate of Altoona High School, worked at the York Corporation and was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Emigsville.

Mrs. Reigh is survived by her sons, Robert L. Reigh and wife Melody of Lebanon and Dennis L. Reigh and wife Kimberly of Denver, CO; 6 grandchildren, Brett Reigh, Britain Menaquale, Zachary Reigh, Ashley Reigh, Michael Reigh and Erika Belt; 8 great grandchildren, Camden Kelliher, Christopher "Nino" Menaquale, Gianna Menaquale, Olivia Reigh, Josie LaHood, Braylon Myers, Jaxon Reigh, and Sophia McFalls; brother, Paul R. McCartney; and a sister Jeanne Gohn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 7 sisters.

Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 S. Main St., Mt. Wolf. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Richard Bowers.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider her church, Otterbein United Methodist, 3225 N. George St. Emigsville, PA 17318.

To share memories of Mrs. Reigh please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
