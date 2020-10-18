1/
Wanda Y. Snyder
Wanda Y. Snyder

Springettsbury Twp. - Wanda Y. Snyder, 73, of Springettsbury Township, formerly of Craley, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 17th. She was the beloved wife of the late Barry B. Snyder. The couple shared over 44 years of marriage, until his passing in 2010. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Snyder and his wife Lisa, of Mt. Wolf and her daughter, Cynthia A. Snyder, of York. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Caleb Snyder, Kaylee Snyder, and Caden Snyder; as well as her sister, Mary Ness.

Per Wanda's wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences please visit

eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
