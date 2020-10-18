Wanda Y. SnyderSpringettsbury Twp. - Wanda Y. Snyder, 73, of Springettsbury Township, formerly of Craley, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 17th. She was the beloved wife of the late Barry B. Snyder. The couple shared over 44 years of marriage, until his passing in 2010. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Snyder and his wife Lisa, of Mt. Wolf and her daughter, Cynthia A. Snyder, of York. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Caleb Snyder, Kaylee Snyder, and Caden Snyder; as well as her sister, Mary Ness.Per Wanda's wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of arrangements.To share condolences please visit