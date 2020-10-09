Wayne Bush
Stewartstown - Wayne Eugene Bush, 65, of Stewartstown, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kathy (Arnold) Bush.
Wayne was born and raised in Stewartstown to Norman Bush and Martha Bush (Eaton). Wayne was a social member at the Stewartstown VFW and Stewartstown American Legion. Wayne was also a life member at the Eureka Volunteer Fire Company in Stewartstown. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Wayne is survived by a son Brian Bush and his wife Kelly; two grandchildren Grant and Gavin Bush; and two brothers Steven Bush and his wife Elaine, and Timothy Bush. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in honor of Wayne may be sent to Eureka Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 457, 82 North Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Online condolences may be left at www.Hartensteincares.com