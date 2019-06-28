|
Wayne H. Lauver
Dover - Wayne H. Lauver, 62, entered into rest at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Tammy L. (Rizzio) Lauver. The couple celebrated 33 years of marriage on February 8, 2019.
Born February 8, 1957 in York, Wayne was the son of the late Lester D. and Genevieve C. (Boozel) Lauver.
He graduated from York Vo-Tech in 1975.
Wayne worked for many years as a maintenance mechanic at the Susquehanna Pfaltzgraff Company and most recently as an extruder at Nestle Purina.
Wayne was also a Life Member of West Manchester VFW Post 7374. He enjoyed hunting at his cabin, Broken Arrow Camp in Juniata County. Most of all he enjoyed drinking beer, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and road trips with friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Adam K. Lauver and Heath D. Lauver, both of Dover and a sister, Yvonne E. Nesbit of Dover.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time to celebrate Wayne's life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor,York, PA 17401. www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019