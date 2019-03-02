Wayne L. Kohr



Cly - Wayne L. Kohr, age 91, of Cly, died at 3:50 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services York-North. He was the husband of the late Betty Jane (Harkins) Kohr.



Born December 29, 1927 in Cly, a son of the late Lewis and Bertha (Shelley) Kohr, he served in the United States Navy during World War II and had played baseball for the Cly Bulldogs. A long time auctioneer, and owner of the former Cly Country Auctions, he also had worked as an auctioneer for Rentzel, Glades, and Good Old Boys Auctions. Most recently he served as Tax Collector for Newberry Township, and in earlier years has worked at York Haven Paper Mill, and Fulton Mehring Hauser Company. He was also a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Etters.



Mr. Kohr is survived by a daughter, Patricia A. Hitz, and her husband Stanley of York Haven; two sons, Wayne L. Kohr, Jr. of York Haven, and Randy L. Kohr of York; two grandchildren, Aspen Grabosch, and her husband Jeramie, and Corban Hitz, and his wife Molly; five great grandchildren, Marissa, Jace, Brighton, Remy, and Evalee; and a brother, Donald Kohr of Cly. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lewis; and four sisters, Katherine, Phyllis, Erma, and Irene.



Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 470 Yocumtown Road, Etters, with his Pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese, officiating. Viewing will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 470 Yocumtown Road, Etters, PA 17319 or to Asana Hospice, 4813 Jonestown Road, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17109.



