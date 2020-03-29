Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Wiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne L. Wiley


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne L. Wiley Obituary
Wayne L. Wiley

Manchester - Wayne L. Wiley, 76, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Kay (Ely) Wiley whom he married 53 years ago on September 10, 1966.

Wayne was born March 3, 1944, in Dover and was the son of the late Samuel and Sarah (Miller) Wiley.

He graduated in 1962, from Dover High School in Dover. He was employed by BAE Systems for over 35 years before retiring in 2006.

In addition to his wife, Kay, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Alicia Forry and her husband Jason of Mount Wolf; 5 grandchildren, Jordan, Sarah, Erick, Emma, Sadie; 10 nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deidre; his grandson, Brennan; great nephews Robert and Dyllon and his brothers, Bruce Wiley, Glenn Wiley, Sam Wiley and his step brother, John Krall, Sr.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and time and will be announced in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

To share memories of Wayne please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -