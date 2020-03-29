|
Wayne L. Wiley
Manchester - Wayne L. Wiley, 76, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Kay (Ely) Wiley whom he married 53 years ago on September 10, 1966.
Wayne was born March 3, 1944, in Dover and was the son of the late Samuel and Sarah (Miller) Wiley.
He graduated in 1962, from Dover High School in Dover. He was employed by BAE Systems for over 35 years before retiring in 2006.
In addition to his wife, Kay, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Alicia Forry and her husband Jason of Mount Wolf; 5 grandchildren, Jordan, Sarah, Erick, Emma, Sadie; 10 nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deidre; his grandson, Brennan; great nephews Robert and Dyllon and his brothers, Bruce Wiley, Glenn Wiley, Sam Wiley and his step brother, John Krall, Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and time and will be announced in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020