Wayne "Skip" Lawrence Boyd
Batavia, IL - Wayne "Skip" Lawrence Boyd, 49, of Batavia IL died peacefully on January 18, 2020, supported by his loving family and friends and in the comfort provided by Seasons Hospice of Naperville, IL.
Wayne was born on July 7, 1970 in Bethesda, MD and was raised in York, PA. He graduated from York Catholic High School in 1988 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1992.
Wayne began a successful sales career with P. H. Gladfelter and later with Georgia Pacific based in Chicago. Based on his knowledge and success in the paper industry, he was recruited by IMC America to run their Midwest and west coast operations. Being a savvy businessman, Wayne invested wisely and was able to retire from sales to pursue his own goals.
Wayne truly loved life to the fullest. He was adventurous. He loved to travel and experience new places and people. But, by far his biggest pleasure in life was his extensive family and friends, especially his daughter Riley Boyd, brothers James and Andy and his mother Alice Walsh DiVito and her husband Steve of York, Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by his father Wayne Boyd who resides in Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made in support of Riley Boyd to the Testamentary Trust of Wayne L. Boyd, Margaret Driscoll Trustee. Address: 135 N. George St, York, PA 17401. Attn: Margaret Driscoll, Esq, or to a .
The family plans a celebration of Wayne's life in York at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020