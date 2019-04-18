Services
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
York Twp. - Wayne Michael Santoro, age 71, of York Township, York, died at 4:25 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Ann Marie (White) Santoro.

Born May 8, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Michael Nicholas and Caroline Virginia (Moore) Santoro, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Johns Hopkins University and served in the Maryland Air National Guard during the Vietnam War. Mr. Santoro was a Mechanical Contractor and Project Manager, and was retired from Whiting -Turner in Baltimore, Maryland and was the owner of the former CC Kottcamp and Son in York. He had been a member of the Baltimore Jaycees in Baltimore, the American Builders and Contractors, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and the Rotary Club of York.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Santoro is survived by a daughter, Carol Ann Santoro Williams, and her husband Thomas J., of York; two sons, Wayne Michael Santoro, Jr., and his wife Kayla, of York, and Joseph Dominic Santoro, and his wife Kelly, of York; nine grandchildren, Thomas D. Williams, III, Susan A. Williams, David A. Williams, Grayson M. Santoro, Scarlett A. Santoro, Sienna M. Santoro, Ariana G. Santoro, Lola B. Santoro, and Phoebe R. Santoro; two sisters, Linda C. Santoro, and Michele S. Yeagher; three brothers, Michael A. Santoro, Steven M. Santoro, and Anthony J. Santoro; and 23 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his niece, the Rev. Julie Stumpf, officiating. Viewing will be 3-4:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way #250, York PA 17402.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
