Dr. Wayne Mundis
YORK - Dr. Wayne A. Mundis, 66, of York Township, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Colleen (McClure) Mundis and father of Andrea M. Stephenson. Wayne and Colleen celebrated their 42 wedding anniversary on August 14, 2018.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd., in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the service.
Wayne was born in York on August 31, 1952, the son of the late Lawrence E. and Catherine (Laird) Mundis. He was self-employed as an optometrist in Glen Rock and retired in 2016.
Dr. Mundis was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where he was active in the men's Bible Study, and, together with Colleen, directed the Beech Tree Spiritual Players for six years. He was a 1970 Graduate of Central York High School and a graduate of both Juniata College and Pennsylvania School of Optometry. He served in the US Army and Army Reserves, was an avid reader, member of the Red Lion Rotary Club, and active volunteer at York Little Theatre.
Along with his wife and daughter, Wayne leaves a son-in-law, Mike; a brother, Lawrence E. "Larry" Mundis, Jr. and his wife Omega of South Carolina; and three nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd. York, PA 17403 or the , 924-N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019