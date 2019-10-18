|
Wayne P. Margelot
Glen Rock - Wayne P. Margelot, 67, of Glen Rock, York County, husband of Carmen (Foreman) Margelot, lost his near decade long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday October 25, 2019 in St. Vincent De Paul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., and at a reception following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at .
Those wishing to read a complete obituary, or to share memories and offer condolences, please visit CentralPACremation.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central PA Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019