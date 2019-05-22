Wayne R. Stahle, Jr.



Springettsbury Twp - Wayne R. Stahle, Jr., age 65, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 5:15 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Holly Gwen (Yost) Stahle.



Born August 2, 1953 in Suntogun, Japan, he was a son of the late Wayne R. Stahle, Sr., and the late Naomi (Tabei) Stahle. Mr. Stahle retired from the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services where he worked as a Firefighter from January 28, 1974-January 15, 2003, and had also been employed by Ace Distributing and Sheffer Beer Distribution Company, Inc. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the International Association of Firefighters IAFF Local 627 and retirees, York City Firemen's Relief Association, White Rose Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 556, Rooster Social Club, Del-Phia Athletic Association, Inc., Thirteenth Ward Political Club, Twelfth Ward Democratic Club "Donkey Club", and a life member of the Vigilant Social Club and Hawk Gunning Club. Mr. Stahle enjoyed boating on the bay and was a member of the Bodkin Yacht Club, Inc. in Pasadena, Maryland. He was also an avid bowler, golfer, and snowmobiler.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Stahle is survived by two sons, Wayne R. Stahle III, and David Stahle, all of York; five grandchildren; four brothers, Jimmy Stahle, Richard Stahle, and his wife Sharon, Robert "Bobby" Stahle, and Patrick Stahle, all of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, with Fire Department Chaplain, The Rev. Kevin T. Shively, officiating. Visitation will be 2-4:00 PM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Professional Fire Fighters Association, ATTN: Fuel Their Fire Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5, York, PA 17405.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019