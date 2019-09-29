Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Spring Grove - Wayne A. Rohrbaugh, age 77, passed away at York Hospital on September 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Janet L. (Weaver) Rohrbaugh; together they shared over 54 years of marriage.

Wayne was born in Hanover on December 12, 1941 and was the son of the late David W. Rohrbaugh and Anna K. (Arentz) Rohrbaugh. He graduated from Eichelberger High School in Hanover and proudly served his country in the US Army and the National Guard. He worked at P.H. Glatfelter for many years prior to retiring, where was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by his sister Barbara Whitaker and her husband Manny of Bensalem, 5 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law and a brother-in-law.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Kenneth Martz Jr. officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
