|
|
Wendell Kennedy Banks
Spring Garden Twp - Wendell Kennedy Banks of Spring Garden Twp. went to be with The Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in the York Hospital on October 27, 1961. He was the son of Laura Adell Banks and the late Wilmon W. Banks. He honorably served the US Marines Corp.
He loved his family and was Santa Claus to his nieces and nephews, even buying them birthday presents and taking them to parks, restaurants, etc..He was a professional, church musician and organist. He loved the Lord; he was a Bishop for He Rose From Dead International Ministry. Even though his long illness, he tried to never miss church.
Wendell was so intelligent, attaining a perfect score on his PSAT test. He attended York Suburban Schools, York County School of Technology, from which he graduated. He enrolled in University of Pittsburgh majoring in Computer Science from 1981-1982. Then in 1986, he enrolled in Harvard University, receiving an Academic Scholarship. He studied languages, art, finances, music, and medicine. Graduating from Harvard in 1997, he was fluent in 8 languages.
Survived by his mother, siblings, Lisa Kaye Banks, Wilmon Jerry Banks, Benjamin Phillip Banks Robert Irvin Banks, Jr, and Mark Anthony Banks; a life-long friend, Evangelist Paula E. Hill, and a Host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family, friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel COGIC, 825 E. Princess St., York, Pa. The viewing will be from 9 a.m -11a.m.prior.
Interment will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 9 a.m.at Mt. Rose Cemetery with Full Military Rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Please meet at the front entrance on Mt. Rose Ave.
Repast will be at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church,367 Simpson St., York, Pa.
Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 10, 2019