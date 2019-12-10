Services
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Wendy Ann Lazzara

Wendy Ann Lazzara Obituary
Wendy Ann Lazzara

Lewisberry - Wendy Ann Lazzara, 57, of Lewisberry died November 27, 2019 at her home.

An accountant, she was a graduate of Eastern York High School and Shippensburg University, where she was a member of the Theta Kappa sorority. She loved animals and her family.

She was born February 26, 1962 in York. She was preceded in death by her father, William F. Hayes.

She is survived by her sons, Peter T. and Nicholas H. Lazzara of Philadelphia; mother, Susan Hayes (Guy Conover) of Federalsburg, MD; and two sisters, Susan Killian (Alan) of Lancaster and Ellen Hayes of York.

A Celebration of Wendy's Life will be held on a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
