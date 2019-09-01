Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Sleeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy L. Sleeger


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy L. Sleeger Obituary
Wendy L. Sleeger

New Park - Wendy Lynn Sleeger, 43, entered into rest Wednesday August 28, 2019 due to injuries from an auto accident. She was the fiance of Chad Snyder.

A visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Wednesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Frank Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville.

Ms. Sleeger was born May 25, 1976 in York, a daughter of the late Earl W. Rexroad and Cathy L. Sleeger. She had been employed as a cook and waitress and had delivered newspapers.

Wendy is survived by her fiance; a son Michael Scalici and his fiance Nicole Robinson; grandchildren Jayden Robinson and Gabriel Scalici; brothers and sisters Mearl Sleeger and his wife Denise, Tina Sleeger Dellinger and her husband Larry, Crystal Sleeger and her fiance Pierre McMillion, Earl F. Sleeger, Tia Deacons and her husband Joseph; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family; and her pet dog Diamond. She was preceded in death by a sister Candy Seitz Reed, and step-parents William E. Seitz and Gloria A. Seitz.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now