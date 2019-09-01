|
|
Wendy L. Sleeger
New Park - Wendy Lynn Sleeger, 43, entered into rest Wednesday August 28, 2019 due to injuries from an auto accident. She was the fiance of Chad Snyder.
A visitation will be 12-1 p.m. Wednesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Frank Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville.
Ms. Sleeger was born May 25, 1976 in York, a daughter of the late Earl W. Rexroad and Cathy L. Sleeger. She had been employed as a cook and waitress and had delivered newspapers.
Wendy is survived by her fiance; a son Michael Scalici and his fiance Nicole Robinson; grandchildren Jayden Robinson and Gabriel Scalici; brothers and sisters Mearl Sleeger and his wife Denise, Tina Sleeger Dellinger and her husband Larry, Crystal Sleeger and her fiance Pierre McMillion, Earl F. Sleeger, Tia Deacons and her husband Joseph; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family; and her pet dog Diamond. She was preceded in death by a sister Candy Seitz Reed, and step-parents William E. Seitz and Gloria A. Seitz.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019