Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.
1551 Kenneth Rd.
York, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.
1551 Kenneth Rd.
York, PA
Wendy LaMar


1960 - 2019
Wendy LaMar Obituary
Wendy LaMar

SPRING GROVE - Wendy Ellen LaMar, 58, of Jackson Township, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at York Hospital.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday August 5, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 6-7 p.m. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service.

Wendy was born in New Britain, CT on August 15, 1960. She was the daughter of Henry E. and Shirley D. (Algier) LaMar of Murrells Inlet, SC. She worked for the former Borders Books in York.

Wendy was an avid and talented photographer. She was a music lover and especially loved the Beatles and she enjoyed reading books.

Along with her parents, Wendy leaves a sister, Kimberly Bentzel and her husband Mark of Thomasville; a niece, Maxine Streicher and her husband Sean; a nephew, Mason Bentzel; and her longtime best friend Geoffrey Kopp. She was preceded in death by her fiancé and soulmate, Michael Ray Thomas.

Memorial contributions may be made to , St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
