|
|
Wendy Lee Scusselle
York - Wendy Lee Heath Scusselle entered into the presence of God on March 20 2019. She is survived by her husband Michael G. Scusselle and dad Ronald G. Hake , both of York, PA.
She was born in Bethesda Maryland to her father Donald L. Heath and mother Helen Colyer Hake, both deceased.
She leaves to cherish her memory children: Wendy Jo Scusselle (Nate) of Mechanicsburg PA, Tammy Jo Shoff (Jason) of Mt Wolf Pa, Michael J. Scusselle Waymart Pa and Michael G. Scusselle (Nadine) of Horn Lake MS; 16 grandchildren; one great grandson.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers Aneta Bell (Douglas) Dover, Deb Kline (Fred) Taneytown Md, Ronald Hake OR, Joseph Hake (Jessica) OR, Elizabeth Zane (George) Denver Pa, Debbie Bechtal (Steve), Liz Troup (Michael), Alicia Collins (Brock) all of York.
She was predeceased by her sisters Dawn Lee Ann Brenneman and Janice Lee Heath both of York. She is survived by her uncles and aunts Kenneth and Carolyn Heath York Haven and Clifford McCombs (Betty) York; many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Wendy graduated from York Vo-Tech class of 1973 and also served her country in the Navy. Wendy worked for Jan Associates as an office and security manager. Wendy adored animals,puzzles, a prolific reader, crocheting gifts for her family and friends and all things Unicorn! In her memory be gracious and compassionate to others.
A special thank you to the staff and clients at Senior Life of York as well as the medical staff at UPMC who tenderly comforted Wendy until her passing.
There will be a Memorial Service for Wendy on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 6 PM at the Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt Zion Road, York 17406. Service will be led by Pastor Brian McClinton. Pastor Brian visited Wendy for several years when she could no longer attend church services due to poor health.
Funeral arrangements provided by John W. Keffer funeral home and crematory of 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019