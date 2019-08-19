|
Wilbert D. Beaverson, Jr.
Manchester - Wilbert David Beaverson Jr. "JR" 78, passed away on August 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. (Stausbaugh) Beaverson, together they shared 61 years of marriage. Wilbert was born October 15, 1940 in York and was the son of the late Wilbert Sr., and Naomi (Spangler) Beaverson.
He was employed at Barton Bakery, York Container, York Corrugating, Preston Trucking, and Edgcomb Metal for 33 years. He was a long time member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of Starview Sportsmen's Association, Mount Wolf VFW Post 1043, The Hawk Gunning Club and the York County Bass Anglers.
His first priority in life was always his Lord and Savior, but a very close second was his loving wife Sandy. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Tina Heilman; two sons, Donald Beaverson, and Jeffrey Beaverson, and his wife Teresa; six grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, and her husband Jonathan, April, and her husband Doug, Beck, and her husband John, Justin, and his wife Carrie, and Adam and family; five great grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Deontae, Wyatt, and Kayden; and two brothers, Robert Godfrey, and his wife Janet, and Clair Beaverson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, August 23, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Dr. Leon Via III, Chaplain of Country Meadows of Leader Heights, officiating. Viewings will be 6-8:00 Thursday and 9-10:00 AM Friday. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. The family requests those attending to dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeastern Community Senior Center, PO Box 386, Mount Wolf PA 17347; or to Starview Sportsmen's Association, 501 Jerusalem School Road, Mount Wolf PA 17347.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019