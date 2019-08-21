|
|
Wilbert E. Brown, Jr.
York - Wilbert E. Brown, Jr., 81, entered into rest Sunday August 18, 2019 at York Hospital.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. John M. Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Brown was born February 2, 1938 in York, a son of the late Wilbert E., Sr., and Grace R. (Forsythe) Brown. He was a 1956 graduate of York Catholic Senior High School and served in the National Guard at Fort Gordon. He was employed for 36 years as Director of Building and Grounds for West York School District. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. He enjoyed caring for his home for 60 years, traveling, and antiques.
Wib is survived by his brothers James P. Brown, and William Mike Brown and his wife Kay; a niece Heather A. Brown of York, and a nephew Patrick J. Brown and his wife Kara of Delaware; loving extended family, and loyal friends; and Jim's pet dog Callie. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Wilma A. Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic High School 601 East Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019