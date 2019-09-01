|
|
Wilbur Geyer, Sr.
York - Wilbur C. Geyer Sr. died peacefully on August 29, 2019 at his home.
Born September 9, 1938 in Orrstown, PA, he was the son of the late Donald and Mary Elis (Alice) Geyer. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (McCauslin) Geyer, four brothers, and six sisters. He is survived by two sons, Wilbur (Chuck) and Joel Geyer, one daughter, Tina, five stepchildren, Royce, David, and Charles Haverstock, Kathy Anderson, Kandy Senft, and a host of step great/grandchildren.
He attended Big Spring High School. He was a member of the 1951 Newville little league team which was runner up for the state championship. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964, mostly in Germany. He retired from Dallco Industries Inc. He was a long-time member of the Vikings, American Legion, Victory, South End and Prince clubs. He was an avid bowler having bowled four perfect games of 300. He was a board member of the York chapter of the United States Bowling Congress for 12 years. He was a loyal fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the New York Yankees.
The celebration of life service will be 1 p.m Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Dr. S. Philip Covert officiating. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the start of service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019