|
|
Wilbur J. Henry, Jr.
York - Wilbur J. Henry, Jr. (Pap), 95, of York passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn (Fry) Henry and the late Luella (Ruff) Henry.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York. The service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church with his pastors, the Rev. Dennis A. Hummel and the Rev. David D. Hummel, officiating. Burial will follow service at Mount Rose Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Henry was born in York on August 12, 1923, the son of the late Goldie (Arnsberger) and Wilbur Henry, Sr. He was one of 11 children. Wilbur was the founder of Wilbur Henry Plumbing and Heating and Air Conditioning 65 years ago.
Mr. Henry was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII with the 10th Chinese Army of the India-Burma Theatre. He was a lifelong member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church and a member of the Victory Athletic Association and the Hawks Club.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by his 2 sons, Thomas and his wife, Rita Henry of York and Frederick and his wife, Joyce Henry of York; 2 step daughters, Lisa Sechrist of Greenbrier, TN and Lori Sechrist of Buford, GA; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Mike) Kennell, Lauren Henry, Marc (Adrienne) Henry, and Andrea Henry; a step grandson, Zander Sechrist; 5 great grandchildren, Seanna, Gaige, and Chace Henry and Reed and Jacob Kennell; and a brother, Frederick Henry of Dallastown. He was preceded in death by a grandson, David H. Henry, 5 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019