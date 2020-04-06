Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Wilbur N. Hensel


1925 - 2020
Wilbur N. Hensel Obituary
Wilbur N. Hensel

North Codorus Twp. - Wilbur N. Hensel, age 94, of North Codorus Township, York, died at 6:00 AM, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn May (Miller) Hensel.

Born July 23, 1925 in York, he was the son of the late Wilbur C. and Edna A. (Mummert) Hensel. He was retired from Bowen-McLaughlin- York Division of Harsco Corporation (now BAE), and had served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Blakeley. He was a recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, the American Area Service Medal, and the European African Service Medal with one Star.

Mr. Hensel is survived by two sons, Kevin A. Hensel, and his wife Judith, of York, and Thomas W. Hensel, and his wife Kay, of Spring Grove; four grandchildren, Robert, Regina, Thomas, and Amy; two step grandchildren, Crystal and Tammy; and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, 17403, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
