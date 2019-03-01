|
|
Willard E. "Willy" Channell
White Hall, MD - Willard E. Channell, 64, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was husband of Judy D. (Widener) Channell with whom he was married to for 39 years. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, Willard was the son of the late Robert L. Channell, Sr. and Helen A. (Rohrbaugh) Channell.
Willard was the founder and owner of Channell's Garage which operated from 1979-2007 in the Dallastown/Red Lion area. He was a former member of the ASE and the National Nostalgic Nova Association. He was a car enthusiast and mechanic who had a passion for customizing vehicles. Above all, he was known to be a hard working man.
He enjoyed traveling the country showing his Nova, taking trips with his family, and boating. In addition, he could be found working on the family farm or fixing anything that needed it. He was a pool player and a jokester that was known for his outgoing personality. Willard will be sadly missed by his loved ones and all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Wendy M. Nalls, and her husband Larry of York, and Carrie A. Schlossenberg, and her husband Danny of White Hall, MD; two grandchildren, Zane E. Kraus and Landon B. Channell; 2 siblings, Robert L. Channell, Jr., and his wife Martha of Abbottstown, and Shirley M. Bailey, and her husband Ken of Glen Rock.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, March 2, from 3-5 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, with a Life Celebration service beginning at 5 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Willard's memory to: Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center, 9000 Franklin Square Drive #3, South A, Baltimore, MD 21237.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019