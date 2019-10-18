|
|
William (Bill) A. Ciabattoni Jr.
Eagle Rock Resort - William (Bill) A. Ciabattoni Jr., 71, of Eagle Rock Resort, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 15th 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a very brief illness.
Bill was born in Reading PA on September 19, 1948, and was the son of the late William A. and Teresa (De Cisco) Ciabattoni, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Jeanne (Holland), his son Mike and wife Mandy (Masteller) from Lewes DE along with his daughter Karen and her husband Christopher Nassan from Basking Ridge, NJ. Bill was blessed with five grandchildren Bryan, Reagan, and William Ciabattoni along with Caitlin and Bridget Nassan.
He was the VP of Sales and Marketing for Conductive Technologies in York PA, working there for over 35 years. He was an avid golfer always chasing the short game and counting every stroke. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and their group of great friends throughout the world. Above all else he loved being a Husband, Dad, and Poppop spending his life devoted to his family. Swim team timer, marching band volunteer, ultimate sports fan for his kids and grandkids was all a big part of Bill's life. With his natural charisma and charm he touched the lives of everyone around him.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019. Friends are welcome to visit with the family beginning at 10:30 AM, followed by a short memorial service starting at noon at the Harman Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums PA, 18222.
At Bills' request and In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org. Online memories can be shared and entered at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019