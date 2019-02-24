|
|
William A. Free Jr.
Sun City, AZ - William A. Free Jr. (Bill), formerly of York County, died on February 14, 2019, in Sun City, Arizona, at the age of 93. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Free, also of Sun City. He was the son of the late William A. Free Sr. and Sarah Ruth (Motter) Free of York. Bill was a 1943 graduate of the William Penn High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served until the end of WWII, returning to York following his discharge in 1946. Bill was a business executive, owning and/or operating several businesses in the York area including the former Hungerford Packing Company, Monarch Beverage Company, D. Westervelt, Inc., Frank Electric Corporation, Advance Graphics Equipment, and Advance Tool of York, Inc. He was a former president of the American Warehousemen's Association. Bill attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife Jean later owned and managed the Winterspring Sheep Ranch in East Berlin, the largest sheep farm in York County. Bill was an active member and former president of the Lafayette Club of York. He was also a Mason and a member of Zeredatha White Rose Lodge 451. Bill enjoyed travel, visiting Africa, Russia, Mongolia, Australia, and other destinations, and later enjoyed RV travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He also enjoyed his beloved dogs, classical music, hunting, fishing, and golf. Bill had a keen interest in politics and was a lifelong Republican.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Free, and his sister, Elizabeth Springer. In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his brother-in-law Kenneth Springer Jr. and sister-in-law Mary Free; nephews Robert Free Jr. and Steven Protheroe; nieces Patricia Walls, Cheryl Bennett, Pam Eshler, and Susan Free; and his Arizona family, Bob, Robin, Abbey, and Zoie Naylor. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate and professional care provided over the past several years by the staff of the Royal Oaks Care Facility and Summit Healthcare Services. Per his request, no funeral or service is planned for Bill. Interment at Fawn Grove Cemetery will occur at a later date
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019