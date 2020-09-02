William A. KrinerYork - William A. Kriner, 69 of York passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janet G. Kriner.Born July 3, 1951 in Wellsboro PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth K. and Harriet (Thornton) Kriner.Bill was a proud US Army Veteran. He worked 36 years for the US Army Corps of Engineers as a Civil Engineer Technician. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with old tractors, but his favorite part of life was spending time with his family.Bill is survived by 2 daughters, Stacy Blackwell (Jeff Webb) of Felton PA and Melissa Lagana (Jamie Lagana) of York PA. He was a proud Paka of 5 grandchildren: Devin Blackwell, Jordan Lagana, Amaya Lagana, Rachel Bachman and Derek Lagana. He is also survived by two sisters, Elaine (Don) Gernert, Shirley (Tim) Terry and a brother, Arnie (Lianne) Kriner.A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sept 12, visitation will be from 1-3 with a service immediately after at Mt Washington Church, 705 Copenhaffer Rd, York.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mt. Washington UB Church, 535 E. Butter Rd, York PA 17406.