William A. Wyar
York - William A. Wyar, 62, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Margo A. (Piaquadio) Wyar, to whom he was married for 32 years.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held later in the spring. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 19, 1958 in Johnstown, he was the son of the late William W. and Ethel J. (Schweitzer) Wyar. William was a printing press assistant at Taylor Corp. and also worked at Harley-Davidson for 12 years.
Mr. Wyar was a race car enthusiast and also enjoyed woodworking and building. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Margo, Bill leaves his son, Joseph Petrencsik of Coudersport; daughters, Paula Jo Hayes and her husband, Gary of York and Michelle Petito and her husband, Mike of Galeton; four grandchildren, Alexi Hayes, Alissa Santos, Madyson Jacobs and Joseph Petrencsik, III; and sister, Suzanne Wyar of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hearts Promise Sheltie Rescue, 219 E. Meyer Ave., New Castle, PA 16105.
