1/1
William A. Wyar
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Wyar

York - William A. Wyar, 62, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Margo A. (Piaquadio) Wyar, to whom he was married for 32 years.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held later in the spring. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on January 19, 1958 in Johnstown, he was the son of the late William W. and Ethel J. (Schweitzer) Wyar. William was a printing press assistant at Taylor Corp. and also worked at Harley-Davidson for 12 years.

Mr. Wyar was a race car enthusiast and also enjoyed woodworking and building. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Margo, Bill leaves his son, Joseph Petrencsik of Coudersport; daughters, Paula Jo Hayes and her husband, Gary of York and Michelle Petito and her husband, Mike of Galeton; four grandchildren, Alexi Hayes, Alissa Santos, Madyson Jacobs and Joseph Petrencsik, III; and sister, Suzanne Wyar of York.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hearts Promise Sheltie Rescue, 219 E. Meyer Ave., New Castle, PA 16105.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved