William Allen Trite
- - William (Bill) Allen Trite, 75, passed away on May 1, 2019.
Bill was born in Hanover on June 16, 1943. He graduated from Eichelberger High School in 1962.
Bill loved to engage with people and always had a smile on his face and time for a conversation. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and a love of cooking. In 1991, he combined these passions by founding Artistic Foods Catering, which continues to serve many in the York area.
Bill is survived by his daughter Becci Hannigan; his daughter Allison Iversen and husband Jon; his daughter Erin Damon and husband Tim; his grandchildren Owen, Wylan, Talon, Kaylin, Noah, Lauren, Cooper, Annelise, Zion, and Kissinger. He is also survived by his brother Howard Trite and sisters Jean Kessler and Jackie Becker. Bill was preceded in death by his four-legged best friend, Chester.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 10, between 5:30-7:30pm at York Township Park Pavillion, 25 Oak Street (near the Kid's Kingdom playground).
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 8, 2019