William B. Reidinger
Dover - William B. Reidinger, 94, of Dover, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Mr. Reidinger was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. Reidinger and leaves behind daughters, Jamie Rogers (Robert), Lynne Delhamer (Rob), Paula Garlen (Mark); grandchildren, Jennifer Baron, Dane Jackson, and William Garlen; and great grandchildren, Grady and Brinley Jackson.

Bill was a part of a generation that epitomized the meaning of the word, "grit." Born just before the Great Depression and then graduating from Trevorton High School during World War II, there wasn't a challenge that was insurmountable to him. He ultimately built a great life for his family in Central Pennsylvania working for Alloy Rods (now ESAB), building houses with his brother Clair, caring for his rescue dogs, home, and cars in his free time.

Internment services were held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Cemetery in Abbottstown, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pound Pals of Radford, VA at (radfordpoundpals.org).






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
