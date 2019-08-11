Services
Peters Funeral Home - Gettysburg
321 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
717-334-5815
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Jefferson Cemetery
2636 Jefferson Rd
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
William Berkheimer Obituary
William Berkheimer

Lakeland, FL - William Leroy Berkheimer, 71 of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. He was the loving wife of Betty Berkheimer.

Born July 13, 1947 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Killian and Reba Berkheimer.

William was a graduate of Susquehanna High School Class of 1965 and then went on to graduate from Penn State University. He started his career as an elementary teacher and ended as a professor at Central Penn Collage.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by his two sisters, Kay Hensel and her husband Tom of Spring Grove, Mary Ann Gardner of Gettysburg and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his first wife Esther Berkheimer.

There will be no public viewing, following cremation, a graveside service to celebrate the life of William will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Jefferson Cemetery, 2636 Jefferson Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362 with Sister Deb McClellan officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local library.

To share memories of William Leroy Berkheimer, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
