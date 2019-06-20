|
William Bork
York - William G. Bork, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was the husband of Theresa J.(Carbaugh) Bork, married 61 years.
Mr. Bork was born in Flint, Michigan on December 17,1932 and was the son of the late George and Bertha (Stricker) Bork.
Retired from the United States Post Office after thirty years of service; member of St. Rose of Lima Church. United States Marine Veteran Sergeant of the Korean War.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Surviving are a son, Mark W. Bork and his wife Robin of Dover; daughter Victoria A. Bork of Lancaster; Six grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00am at his church, 950 W. Market Street, York. Viewing will be from 10:00am to time of service, with Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, York, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. East York, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 20, 2019