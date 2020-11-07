William C. Evans
York - William C. Evans, 80, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Carol D. Hill-Evans to whom he was married for 25 years and spent 30 years together.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 6, 1940 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William J. and Marion E. (Bennett) Evans. William was an inspector at Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years until his retirement in 1994.
Mr. Evans served our country for five years and four months in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Small Memorial AME Zion Church.
Bill loved animals, especially his dog Rocco and tinkering in his garage. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed building motorcycles at Hammer's Garage in York. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Carol, Bill is survived by two sons, William Evans and James Evans; daughters, Donna Baslow, Debbie Rivera and Darlene Beckett; grandchildren, Timothy Evans, Amber Evans, Joshua Evans, Todd Evans, Rachel Evans, Thomas Baslow, Ashley Baslow, Joshua Baslow, Rachel Baslow, Devin Dalton, Cara Dalton, Makayla Beckett and Maya Beckett; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Small Memorial AME Zion Church, 401 S. Queen St., York, PA 17403.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com