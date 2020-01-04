|
|
William C. Lawyer
York - William C. Lawyer, 71, formerly of Dover, entered into rest at 5:46 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. He was the loving husband of Eleanor A. (Ayres) Lawyer. The couple celebrated 47 years of marriage on June 17, 2019.
Born October 13, 1948 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Curtis F. and Treva (Shatzer) Lawyer.
William was a 1966 graduate of Chambersburg High School and a 1970 graduate of Lehigh University. He then went on to earn his Master's Degree from Penn State. William retired from Met-Ed where he had 33 years of service as an electrical engineer.
He was a member of Mount Royal U.M. Church in Dover where he taught Sunday school for over 30 years. William also coached youth girls' basketball and softball in the Dover area for over 10 years. He enjoyed woodworking and was a Battle of Gettysburg enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by two daughters, Kathy L. Bradshaw and husband, George of York and Mary L. Loser and husband, Chris of Monkton, MD; four grandchildren, Julia E. and Clara D. Bradshaw and Landon M. and Hazel E. Loser; and a sister, Carol Sollenberger and husband, Ronald of Spring Grove.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend William's funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mount Royal U.M. Church, 6451 Old Carlisle Rd., Dover. There will be viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Sandy Kraft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gettysburg Foundation, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Mount Royal U.M. Church, c/o Wellsville Parish, 85 York St., Wellsville, PA 17365.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020